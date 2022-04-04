Man pulls gun on Rochester driver and passenger

ROCHESTER — An unknown person pulled a gun on a Rochester driver and passenger on Friday.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, a 43-year-old Rochester man was driving with a 28-year-old Rochester woman in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue Southeast.

At around 7:40 p.m., an unknown man "came out of nowhere," approached the driver and asked the man why he was following him. Moilanen said the driver could see a gun by the man's side.

The driver told the man they weren't following him and drove away to a nearby apartment. Moilanen said the driver "thought this whole thing was over." However, the suspect came into the parking lot and pointed the gun at the female passenger.

According to Moilanen, the suspect, "told her to roll the window down, didn't say anything, and then came around to the driver's side and pointed the gun at him." Moilanen said the suspect didn't say anything to the driver either before getting into a blue Dodge minivan.

Moilanen said they are still looking for the suspect but weren't able to find the vehicle in the area. Moilanen said the subject was "a Black male wearing a white hat, black jacket and jeans." He was unable to provide other identifying features such as age, height or weight.