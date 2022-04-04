Read Today's Paper Monday, April 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Man pulls gun on Rochester driver and passenger

The incident began in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue Southeast.

Police Lights
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
April 04, 2022 10:10 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — An unknown person pulled a gun on a Rochester driver and passenger on Friday.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, a 43-year-old Rochester man was driving with a 28-year-old Rochester woman in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue Southeast.

At around 7:40 p.m., an unknown man "came out of nowhere," approached the driver and asked the man why he was following him. Moilanen said the driver could see a gun by the man's side.

The driver told the man they weren't following him and drove away to a nearby apartment. Moilanen said the driver "thought this whole thing was over." However, the suspect came into the parking lot and pointed the gun at the female passenger.

Read more from Jordan
Police car lights crime
Local
Attempted break-in leaves hole in a Rochester business' roof
Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the suspect drilled all the way through the roof and even had moved a ceiling tile away from the business below.
April 04, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-04967.jpg
Local
Rochester Public Schools approves agreement with teachers' union
According to Rochester Education Association President Dan Kuhlman, the teachers' union approved the new agreement by a margin of 60 to 40.
April 02, 2022 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
060521-mayo JM-century-graduation-8818.jpg
Local
Rochester's graduation rate drops 13 points among Hispanic students, changes little among other groups
There was not a significant decrease in the Hispanic graduation rate statewide, which decreased slightly from 70.4% in 2020 to 69.3% in 2021.
March 30, 2022 06:37 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

According to Moilanen, the suspect, "told her to roll the window down, didn't say anything, and then came around to the driver's side and pointed the gun at him." Moilanen said the suspect didn't say anything to the driver either before getting into a blue Dodge minivan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moilanen said they are still looking for the suspect but weren't able to find the vehicle in the area. Moilanen said the subject was "a Black male wearing a white hat, black jacket and jeans." He was unable to provide other identifying features such as age, height or weight.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
What to read next
Mayo Civic Center
Local
Mayo Civic Center offering fundraising opportunity
Local nonprofits can operate concessions to earn funds during weekend and evening events.
April 04, 2022 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: From Med City to Washington D.C., Don Means Jr. reflects on a career of service
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 04, 2022 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Vigil balloons.JPG
Local
Vigil reminds those grieving that they're not alone
The Ministry of Good Works and the Community Engagement Response Team held a vigil Sunday to remember people whose lives have been lost to violence, addiction or suicide.
April 03, 2022 07:22 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Murder trial enters second week
The trial, which began with jury selection March 28, continues with testimony expected from a member of the FBI's cellular analysis and survey team.
April 03, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts