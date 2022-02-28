Man registered as a Level 3 predatory offender moving to Southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER — A man who is registered as a Level 3 predatory offender is moving to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast in Rochester on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Joshua Lee Winsky, 32, has been approved to be released from Minnesota Department of Corrections’ custody to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast.

"Beginning at age 16, Joshua Winsky has a history of sexual contact with known female teenagers. Contact has included sexual touching and penetration," according to information from the department. "Winsky took advantage of at least one female’s vulnerable state and has used force to gain compliance."

Winsky is described as an American Indian or Alaskan Native man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.