News | Local

Man reports being punched, kicked outside his Southeast Rochester home

Rochester police learned of the Thursday night, Sept. 16, 2021, assault after the man was driven to Olmsted Medical Center by a neighbor.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 17, 2021 08:09 AM
Rochester police are investigating a report of an assault after a man was taken to Olmsted Medical Center after he was repeatedly punched and kicked by two unknown men Thursday night.

Police were called about 9:50 p.m. to Olmsted Medical Center, 1650 Fourth St. SE, for a 37-year-old man who told staff he had been assaulted, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The man said he went out of his residence in the 800 block of Fourth Street Southeast to get something from his car when he was attacked. The man said he was punched and kicked numerous times by two men before the assault suddenly stopped and his attackers left. A neighbor brought the man to the hospital.

The man complained of pain in his face and stomach. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

