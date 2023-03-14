6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Man robs Rochester Casey's with stun gun Monday

The man repeatedly turned a baton stun gun on and off during the incident but said he would not hurt the employee.

Picture of robbery suspect
A picture of the man accused of using a stun gun to rob a Rochester Casey's store Monday, March 13, 2023.
Contributed / Rochester Police Department
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
March 14, 2023 09:03 AM

ROCHESTER — A convenience store was robbed in Rochester on Monday night by a man with a stun gun, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A woman in her 40s was working the register at a Casey's on the 4500 block of Service Drive Northwest when a man walked into the store around 8:50 p.m. March 13, 2023, and went behind the counter, demanding she open up the safe.

The man repeatedly turned a baton stun gun on and off during the incident but said he would not hurt her.

The employee was not able to open up the safe and the man took a minimal amount of cash from the register.

He then left the store on foot and headed southbound.

Multiple officers responded to the scene but the man was not located.

He's described as between 5 foot 7 inches and 5 foot 9 inches and between 150 and 160 pounds.

The woman and another employee, a man in his 40s, were not injured during the robbery.

The incident is under investigation.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
