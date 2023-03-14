Man robs Rochester Casey's with stun gun Monday

ROCHESTER — A convenience store was robbed in Rochester on Monday night by a man with a stun gun, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A woman in her 40s was working the register at a Casey's on the 4500 block of Service Drive Northwest when a man walked into the store around 8:50 p.m. March 13, 2023, and went behind the counter, demanding she open up the safe.

Also Read





The man repeatedly turned a baton stun gun on and off during the incident but said he would not hurt her.

The employee was not able to open up the safe and the man took a minimal amount of cash from the register.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then left the store on foot and headed southbound.

Multiple officers responded to the scene but the man was not located.

He's described as between 5 foot 7 inches and 5 foot 9 inches and between 150 and 160 pounds.

The woman and another employee, a man in his 40s, were not injured during the robbery.

The incident is under investigation.