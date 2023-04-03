Man sentenced to over 10 years for raping 8-year-old girl

AUSTIN — A 54-year-old Albert Lea man was sentenced to 130 months in prison in Mower County District Court for raping an 8-year-old girl multiple times in 2018.

Jeffrey Mitchell Weir pleaded guilty to felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone under 16 years old with whom he had a significant relationship with as part of a plea deal that dismissed two felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

District Judge Jeffrey Kritzer credited Weir with 101 days for time served.

According to the criminal complaint:

Weir raped the girl at least three times at an Austin residence in 2018 when she was between 8 and 9 years old.

The abuse was reported by the girl and her mother in February 2019 to an officer with the Austin Police Department.

Weir is a registered predatory offender following convictions in Wisconsin for felony charges of possessing child pornography in 2003 and third-degree sexual assault in 1998.

He denied any sexual abuse to police and said he had to discipline the girl because she lied a lot.