Man sentenced to over 10 years for raping 8-year-old girl

At the time of the sexual assaults, the man was a registered predatory offender for convictions in Wisconsin for felony charges of possessing child pornography and third-degree sexual assault.

Today at 9:38 AM

AUSTIN — A 54-year-old Albert Lea man was sentenced to 130 months in prison in Mower County District Court for raping an 8-year-old girl multiple times in 2018.

Jeffrey Mitchell Weir pleaded guilty to felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone under 16 years old with whom he had a significant relationship with as part of a plea deal that dismissed two felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

District Judge Jeffrey Kritzer credited Weir with 101 days for time served.

According to the criminal complaint:

Weir raped the girl at least three times at an Austin residence in 2018 when she was between 8 and 9 years old.

The abuse was reported by the girl and her mother in February 2019 to an officer with the Austin Police Department.

Weir is a registered predatory offender following convictions in Wisconsin for felony charges of possessing child pornography in 2003 and third-degree sexual assault in 1998.

He denied any sexual abuse to police and said he had to discipline the girl because she lied a lot.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
