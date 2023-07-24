Man sentenced to over 15 years in Dodge County juvenile sexual assault case

MANTORVILLE — A 42-year-old North Mankato man was sentenced to 187 months last week in Dodge County District Court relate related to sexually assaulting and beating a juvenile female over the course of several years.

Nicholas Daniel Larson pleaded guilty to felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct as part of a plea deal that dismissed three other similar charges. As part of the plea deal, he entered a Nordgaard plea in a separate case where he was charged with fifth-degree nonconsensual sexual contact, a gross misdemeanor.

District Judge Debra Groehler credited Larson with 230 days for time served. He is required to register as a predatory offender and will be placed on a decade of probation once he is released from prison.

Groehler sentenced him to 364 days in jail in his second case, which will run concurrently with his prison sentence.

With good behavior, he will likely be released in less than a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to court documents:

Larson would tie a girl up and whip her with a black rope with a knot at the end. He would do this multiple times over the course of several years. He would also sexually assault her during these times and others.

The juvenile, now 15, detailed the assaults during a Cornerhouse interview at the Child & Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota in Mankato. She reported that she was between 6 and 12 years old during the time of the sexual assaults.

Larson also recorded the assaults and showed the juvenile pornography.

While the juvenile reported the assaults happened at a residence in Dodge County, she told law enforcement that the last time Larson sexually assaulted her was in Arizona in 2017.

In another case, a 12-year-old girl reported to law enforcement that Larson had sexually assaulted her on at least one occasion.