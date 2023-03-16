Man sentenced to over 4 years for Stewartville stabbing

ROCHESTER — A 22-year-old Stewartville man was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court to 54 months in prison for stabbing a 24-year-old man in December 2021.

Cole Thomas Thielen pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapons as part of a January 2022 plea deal that dismissed several other felonies related to the incident.

Thielen has been in custody in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater following convictions in Olmsted County in 2022 for felony drug possession and assault.

District Judge Joseph Chase credited Thielen with 568 days for time served. Thielen's prison sentence will run concurrently with his previous sentences. His anticipated release date is Aug. 26, 2024.

According to the criminal complaint:

Thielen stabbed a man in a Stewartville apartment on Dec. 2, 2021, following an argument between the pair.

"Thielen proceeded to slash at (the man), cutting him on the side of his body. (The man) attempted to hit Thielen with a pan but missed. Thielen then swung the knife at (the man) again and struck him in the face. During the assault, (a witness) said Thielen kept yelling 'I am going to kill you!'" reads part of the complaint.

Law enforcement noticed a blood trail leading from outside the apartment building into the apartment, with a large pool of blood in the kitchen area.

A witness showed law enforcement several threatening text messages from Thielen, which included threats of violence and a threat to kill the witness' dog.

Thielen fled the scene following the stabbing. The other man went to the hospital, where he was eventually intubated and admitted to the intensive care unit of Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The man suffered large cuts to his lip and tongue, along with a cut and open fracture to his left arm.

Thielen was arrested at a nearby property and law enforcement found a fixed-blade knife near where Thielen had been sitting.