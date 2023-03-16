6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man sentenced to probation for sexually assaulting motel staff member

After the woman denied payment from the man for a hug, he sexually assaulted her.

Jerry Paul Jaeger
Jerry Paul Jaeger.
Contributed / Goodhue County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 11:16 AM

RED WING — A 75-year-old Hazen, North Dakota, man was sentenced to two years of probation in Goodhue County District Court for sexually assaulting a female Super 9 Motel staff member in August 2021.

Jerry Paul Jaeger pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor as part of a January 2023 plea deal.

District Judge Patrick Biren ordered a stay of adjudication in the case and no jail time, in accordance with the terms of the plea deal.

Also Read

If Jaeger successfully completes probation, his charge will eventually be dismissed.

This is the same motel where a staff member raped a guest, which was previously reported by the Post Bulletin .

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, which owns the property, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the sexual assaults that have taken place at its business.

According to the court documents:

Jaeger offered a female Super 8 motel staff member, who was 19-years-old at the time, money in exchange for a hug the morning of Aug. 19, 2021. After the woman declined his offer, he proceeded to sexually assault her.

The woman told an officer with the Red Wing Police Department that Jaeger held on to her so tightly that she could not get free. The woman was shaking and crying as she recounted the story to police.

Jaegar told law enforcement during a Nov. 10, 2021, interview that he attempted to pay the woman for a hug but denied sexually assaulting her.

"He believed a hug was not too much to ask for, 'especially for five dollars. A quick little hug,'" part of the complaint reads.

During a Jan. 9, 2023, plea hearing, Jaegar admitted to sexually assaulting the woman and that he did not have consent.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester plans controlled prairie burns throughout spring
March 16, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mary Gastner.png
Business
Rochester International Airport hires Mary Gastner as new marketing director
March 16, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 12-18, 2023
March 16, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Tammy's Place
Business
Kasson’s newest restaurant, Tammy’s Place, is the talk of the town
March 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Web 1920 – 1.jpg
Health
Minnesota lawmakers propose bill to improve hospital charity care accessibility
March 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys basketball
Prep
Top-seeded Stewartville boys on mission to earn first state tournament berth
March 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Survivor 44
Arts and Entertainment
Mayo High School graduate Sarah Wade amongst 4 castaways on Tribe Tika on 'Survivor'
March 15, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell