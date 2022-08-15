Man shoots off part of finger at Southern Minnesota Sportsman's Club
A 44-year-old man lost the tip of his finger while shooting at a gun range near Rochester.
MARION — A 44-year-old man shot the tip of his finger off after accidentally placing his hand in front of a gun barrel Sunday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Southern Minnesota Sportsman's Club, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman.
The man was shooting a .22 rifle at the club, located in southeast Rochester, with a friend when he lost track of where his right hand was and shot his pointer finger.
His friend transported the man to the Olmsted Medical Center Emergency Room.
