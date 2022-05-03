Man shot late Monday night in Southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER — A 21-year-old male was shot in the leg late Monday night, May 2, 2022.

Rochester police responded to a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of 11th Street Southeast just after 11 p.m., according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The male was in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked on the side of the road with a 19-year-old female in the passenger seat when two men walked up to the truck.

Moilanen said the men attempted to get inside of the vehicle. When they couldn’t gain entry, the men produced a handgun and fired a shot into the truck, which struck the driver in the leg.

The driver fled the area as the suspects fired several more times as he drove away, Moilanen said. Officers found about six shell casings in the area but didn’t locate any suspects in the area.

The driver was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Moilanen said an investigation is underway to determine the motive, and investigators are piecing together the details of what happened.