News | Local

Man stabbed by teen, walks to Walgreens

The victim was found on the sidewalk at Walgreens.

Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
August 02, 2021 10:24 AM
A man with a stab wound was found Sunday night outside the Walgreens on Civic Center Drive.

Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said officers responded to a medical call at 10:11 p.m. Sunday about a man, 30, of Rochester, sitting on the sidewalk bleeding from his back.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a wound that resembled either a knife or bullet wound, Moilanen said, and had him taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Officers then went to his apartment in the 1200 block of 4 1/2 Street Northwest. The officers noticed blood in the lobby of the apartment building, and they requested a search warrant for his apartment.

While they were waiting for the warrant, a teenage girl and another man showed up at the apartment building. The girl, 17, of Rochester, admitted to stabbing the man, but said she did so in self-defense, Moilanen said. The girl, who lived at the same address as the victim, claimed she was afraid he would assault her with a door.

She was taken into custody and is facing pending charges of second-degree assault and domestic assault. She is being charged as a minor, Moilanen said.

The injuries to the man were not life-threatening, Moilanen said, and he appears to have walked to Walgreens after the attack.

The knife used to stab him has not been recovered, he said.

