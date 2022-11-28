SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Man steals catalytic converter in broad daylight

Law enforcement did not find the man who took the converter.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
November 28, 2022 12:11 PM
ROCHESTER — An unknown man stole a catalytic converter in broad daylight over the weekend in north Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, a woman was walking to her car in the parking lot of Walmart north when she heard the sound of a saw. He said it took place at 12:32 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 26.

"She saw someone get out from underneith a pickup truck with the catalytic converter in his hand, get in his car and then take off," Moilanen said. "I bring this up because these thefts can take place any time of the day, any location."

The authorities did not find the man who took the converter, although Moilanen clarified that they did get some "pretty good information" from the witness.

Moilanen said the victim was a 60-year-old man from Nevada. The vehicle was a 2017 Ram pickup truck.

Moilanen said thefts often take place in large parking lots because the thieves can hide relatively well between vehicles without people seeing them.

"What they can't do is put a silencer on the saw that they're using," Moilanen said.

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
