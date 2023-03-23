Man struck by vehicle and killed in Wabasha County

MILLVILLE, Minn. — A 61-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and killed around 10:51 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, near Millville, according to a news release from Wabasha County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jim Warren.

The man had stopped a road grader he was driving to make repairs when he was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of 330th Avenue and County Road 72 in Hyde Park Township.

When deputies arrived, they located a deceased male identified as Robert Alan Staub.