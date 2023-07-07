Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Dodge Center

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
A Dodge County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:18 AM

DODGE CENTER, Minn. — A man suffered life threatening injuries after he crashed into a car Thursday night.

At 11:36 p.m. July 6, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Claremont Fire Department, Dodge Center Fire Department, Dodge Center Ambulance and Mayo One air ambulance responded to a head-on crash in the 15000 block of Dodge County Road 34 in Dodge Center. Deputies arrived and reported a man lying in the road, Sheriff Scott Rose said in a statement.

Deputies began treating the man, 34-year-old Milelio Pastrana, on scene until ambulance personnel arrived. Pastrana was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by Mayo One with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from Rose.

Find more news important to you

Rose said initial reports indicate the driver of the other vehicle, 24-year-old Paige Floen, was stopped on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 34, facing west, to get mail from the mailbox when Pastrana crashed into her truck.

Passengers in Floen’s truck had minor injuries.

Rose said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

“Due to the severity of injuries and potential for criminal charges, the Minnesota State Patrol was requested to assist with reconstructing the crash scene,” Rose said in the statement. “This crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.”

