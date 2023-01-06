99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Man suing RPD officer for civil rights investigation arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order

A Rochester man suing police for excessive force has been arrested for the second time for an incident related to domestic assault.

Todd Allyn McIntyre
Todd Allyn McIntyre.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 06, 2023 10:10 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BYRON — A 49-year-old Rochester man who has an active civil rights lawsuit against a Rochester police officer has again been arrested for the second time in less than a month related to domestic abuse charges.

Todd Allyn McIntyre, 49, was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, after he allegedly violated a domestic abuse no contact order against a woman he's accused of beating in December 2022.

Charges have been recommended against McIntyre related to the incident that included threatening Olmsted County Sheriff's Office deputies.

McIntyre was found at a Byron residence he was barred from being in by deputies around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller. A juvenile witness told law enforcement he was hiding in a closet.

The woman who has a DANCO against McIntyre, his wife, told deputies over the phone that she was upset law enforcement was at her residence and threatened to crash her vehicle into deputy squad cars, Schueller said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to be with him because he's a really good person when he's not drinking," his wife, Stacy McIntyre, told the Post Bulletin. She's currently in the process of drafting a letter to the court asking the DANCO to be rescinded so he can accompany her to a surgery out of state, she said.

McIntyre is accused of slamming his wife's head into the ground and punching her repeatedly during a Dec. 12, 2022, incident where he is facing felony charges of domestic assault and terroristic threats. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 26 for that case.

Following McIntyre's arrest Thursday, he repeatedly threatened deputies and slammed his head into a squad car window and cage, according to Schueller.

McIntyre has four domestic assault related convictions since 2007, according to the Minnesota courts website.

He recently filed a civil rights lawsuit against Rochester police officer Craig Sammon for allegedly striking him with a flashlight or a baton between 85 to 90 times in the head following a disorderly call May 28, 2016, at Legends Bar & Grill. The department has denied the allegations, saying that the incident was investigated in 2016 and Sammon was cleared of any wrongdoing .

Sammon has eight complaints filed against him since 2006 and is still employed as an officer with the Rochester Police Department.

Sammon was disciplined by RPD for a 2021 incident where he used excessive force against a veteran suffering from severe PTSD at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

He also received a verbal warning in 2013 for not turning a training record in on time and a verbal warning in 2008 for using profanity in violation of the department's code of conduct, according to employment records from the city. All other complaints, including one filed in 2016, were closed with no discipline issued.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Mayo Clinic Harwick Building
Health
Mayo Clinic's Unbound team to move to renovated offices in downtown Rochester
On Dec. 29, 2022, Mayo Clinic filed a building permit to remodel the south side of the fourth floor of the Harwick building “for relocation of Unbound in Rochester team from Gonda (Building) 16.”
January 06, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 1-7, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 06, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Olmsted County eviction court remains active nearly a year after COVID relief program ended
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 06, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Court
Local
Olmsted County eviction court remains active nearly a year after COVID relief program ended
Olmsted County eviction cases filed in 2022 top pre-pandemic numbers.
January 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen