Man to be charged with assault after spitting on police officer

A Rochester man is expected to be charged with fourth-degree assault on a police officer and obstruction of legal process after he spit on an officer who was trying to break up a fight between the man and his brother.

Officers responded to reports of a fight in the 1400 block of Marion Road at 4:54 a.m Monday. Officers broke up the fight between Anis Mahad Mohamed and his brother.

Mohamed, 23, spit "a mouthful of blood and saliva," on an officer's face, according to Rochester Police Lt Tom Faudskar. He will likely not face charges related to the fight, according to Faudskar.