News | Local

Man treated for smoke inhalation following fire at storage unit

The Rochester Fire Department was called Monday morning, April 18, 2022, to a report of smoke coming from a storage unit on South Broadway Avenue.

Storage Unit Fire in Rochester
Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department respond to a fire in a storage unit near the intersection of Broadway Avenue South and 21st Street Southwest in Rochester on Monday morning, April 18, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 18, 2022 12:30 PM
ROCHESTER — A man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a fire broke out in a South Broadway Avenue storage unit.

The man, who the Rochester Fire Department identified as the renter of the storage, was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and taken for the scene further treatment by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Firefighters arrived at the storage facility near the intersection of Broadway Avenue South and 21st Street Southwest to find "significant smoke" coming from the rear of one of the rows of storage units. Several people were outside one of the units "dousing a small amount of burning debris with a bucket of water and fire extinguisher," Rochester Fire Capt. Brett Knapp wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin.

The nearest storage unit was closed but firefighters were told the fire was inside of it. Crews forced open the locked door and extinguished the flames in the approximately 5-foot by 10-foot unit. The fire damage was contained to the unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

