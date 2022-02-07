Man who died in workplace incident in Cannon Falls identified

CANNON FALLS — The 37-year-old man who died following an incident at Suståne Natural Fertilizer in Cannon Falls was identified by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

His name is John J. Reinhardt, according to a spokeswoman for the medical examiner's office. A cause and manner of death was not available Monday.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Feb. 1, 2022, for a report of an employee that had been pulled into a machine and was unresponsive. Reinhardt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

Suståne Natural Fertilizer, 310 Holiday Ave., Cannon Falls, is “the world’s leading manufacturer of granulated, organic and natural base slow release nitrogen fertilizers,” according to its website.