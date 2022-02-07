SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Man who died in workplace incident in Cannon Falls identified

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Feb. 1, 2022, with a report of an employee who had been pulled into a machine and was unresponsive. The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the business.

Cannon Falls map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 07, 2022 04:38 PM
CANNON FALLS — The 37-year-old man who died following an incident at Suståne Natural Fertilizer in Cannon Falls was identified by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

His name is John J. Reinhardt, according to a spokeswoman for the medical examiner's office. A cause and manner of death was not available Monday.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Feb. 1, 2022, for a report of an employee that had been pulled into a machine and was unresponsive. Reinhardt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

Suståne Natural Fertilizer, 310 Holiday Ave., Cannon Falls, is “the world’s leading manufacturer of granulated, organic and natural base slow release nitrogen fertilizers,” according to its website.

