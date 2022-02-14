SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Man who entered Alford plea to domestic assault charge will be allowed to withdraw plea

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, that the 43-year-old man did not sufficiently acknowledge the likely evidence was sufficient for a jury to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Gavel court crime stock
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 14, 2022 02:19 PM
Share

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, that a man who entered in Alford plea in a 2019 domestic assault case will be allowed to withdraw his plea after it was found to be insufficient.

The court ruled that James Earl Bailey, 43, did not adequately acknowledge that there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, which is required when entering an Alford plea.

Bailey had entered an Alford plea in October 2020 to felony domestic assault. A charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea. Bailey was sentenced by Judge Pamela King to 39 months in state prison on the domestic assault charge.

"An Alford plea allows a defendant to plead guilty while maintaining innocence of the charged offense because there is sufficient evidence for a jury to find the defendant guilty at trial," the ruling states.

Through his attorneys, Bailey appealed his conviction arguing that he must be permitted to withdraw his Alford plea because he did not acknowledge there was sufficient evidence for a jury to convict him and that the plea-hearing record failed to establish his relationship with the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked by his own attorney at the plea hearing and by the prosecutor if, based on the evidence, a jury could convict him of the crime of domestic assault, Bailey answered "There would be a chance; yes" and "Yes, its a possibility," according to the ruling.

Because his answer was not unequivocal, the appeals court found that it was insufficient to establish an accurate plea and ordered the case to be reversed and remanded.

"Bailey must therefore be permitted to withdraw his guilty plea," the ruling read.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 14, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Sao Yim Jr.
Local
Second-degree murder conviction upheld for Rochester man in 2018 shooting death
The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, that the conviction of Sao Yim Jr. would stand. Yim was sentenced in February 2021 to 15 years in state prison.
February 14, 2022 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Claremont - Dodge County map.png
Local
Claremont man arrested for reportedly threatening neighbor with machete Sunday
The 40-year-old man is being held at the Steele County jail pending his arraignment Tuesday morning in Dodge County District Court.
February 14, 2022 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Load More

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
What to read next
Forager gets a barrel room
Local
'Black is Beautiful' returns at Forager for Black History Month
18-month aged batch will be released Feb. 18.
February 14, 2022 11:29 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Local
Online forum highlights potential for 'granny flats'
Age-Friendly Olmsted County set to discuss housing option's potential for older residents
February 14, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Rochester Public Schools
Local
Rochester Public Schools drops contact tracing for most grades
The district will continue contract tracing for students in PreK, due to the unavailability of vaccines among that age group.
February 14, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police Lights
Local
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery in Byron
Three employees leaving their shift early Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, reported being approached by two men, assaulted and robbed.
February 14, 2022 09:17 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts