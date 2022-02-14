Man who entered Alford plea to domestic assault charge will be allowed to withdraw plea

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, that a man who entered in Alford plea in a 2019 domestic assault case will be allowed to withdraw his plea after it was found to be insufficient.

The court ruled that James Earl Bailey, 43, did not adequately acknowledge that there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, which is required when entering an Alford plea.

Bailey had entered an Alford plea in October 2020 to felony domestic assault. A charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea. Bailey was sentenced by Judge Pamela King to 39 months in state prison on the domestic assault charge.

"An Alford plea allows a defendant to plead guilty while maintaining innocence of the charged offense because there is sufficient evidence for a jury to find the defendant guilty at trial," the ruling states.

Through his attorneys, Bailey appealed his conviction arguing that he must be permitted to withdraw his Alford plea because he did not acknowledge there was sufficient evidence for a jury to convict him and that the plea-hearing record failed to establish his relationship with the victim.

When asked by his own attorney at the plea hearing and by the prosecutor if, based on the evidence, a jury could convict him of the crime of domestic assault, Bailey answered "There would be a chance; yes" and "Yes, its a possibility," according to the ruling.

Because his answer was not unequivocal, the appeals court found that it was insufficient to establish an accurate plea and ordered the case to be reversed and remanded.

"Bailey must therefore be permitted to withdraw his guilty plea," the ruling read.