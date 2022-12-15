SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Man who hit law enforcement cars, fled scene in SE Rochester identified

The 38-year-old man was approached by Olmsted County sheriff's deputies who knew he had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

johnson.jpg
Jesse James Johnson.
Contributed / Rochester Police Department
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 15, 2022 11:46 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The man who fled from Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies as they were approaching him in southeast Rochester on Wednesday night has been identified.

Jesse James Johnson, 38, was located by sheriff's deputies who knew he had a felony warrant for his arrest after locating his vehicle in the parking lot on the 1000 block of 15th Avenue Southeast just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

After seeing the deputies, Johnson got in his car to leave and struck law enforcement vehicles on his way out. An Olmsted County sheriff's deputy shot at Johnson’s car.

Johnson has not been located, and it’s unknown if he was injured.

Amanda Grayson, Rochester Police Department crime prevention and communications coordinator, said the warrant is for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

RPD is investigating the use-of-force incident regarding the sheriff's deputy, which is standard practice.

Johnson is described as 5-foot-8 and 215 pounds. Grayson said he’s been known to carry firearms. He was last seen driving a silver 2008 Pontiac G6 with Minnesota license plates BKT665. The car might have damage to the rear bumper.

Incident
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department respond to an incident Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, outside of Planet Fitness in southeast Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEPUBLIC SAFETY
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police car
Local
Rochester woman reported slashed tire, suspicious man Tuesday night
The woman was leaving her retail job after 10 p.m. Tuesday when she became uncomfortable with a man looking into her car.
December 15, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Olmsted County deputies involved in 'use of deadly force' incident in southeast Rochester
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 15, 2022 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
RCG.png
Health
Hormel Institute research could lead to treatment of rare, chronic autoimmune conditions
The newly published research on how scleroderma develops might lead to new treatment options.
December 15, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Health
AG Keith Ellison’s office says Mayo Clinic’s apparent bill-collection conduct is 'aggressive'
Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is looking into Mayo Clinic following a Post Bulletin investigation about the hospital suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills.
December 15, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work