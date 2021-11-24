Mankato man charged with murder, manslaughter in death of infant

MANKATO -- A Mankato man was ordered held Tuesday on $1 million conditional bail on charges that he caused the death of his 2-month-old daughter.

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, is charged in Blue Earth County District Court with second-degree murder-without intent, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and three counts of a malicious punishment of a child.

Judge Gregory J. Anderson set conditional bail Tuesday at $1 million and unconditional bail at $1.5 million.

A criminal complaint was first filed in the case on Oct. 25 charging Henderson with a single count of first-degree assault, but an amended criminal complaint was filed on Nov. 19. The child died on the morning of Nov 3. A cause of death was not listed in the criminal complaint.

Mankato police were alerted to a possible child abuse case on Sept. 24, 2021. The day before, a 2-month-old girl was brought into a Mankato hospital by her parents. It was determined that the baby suffered multiple injuries including a brain hemorrhage, rib fractures, and fractures to her femurs, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl's mother told police on Sept. 24 that the baby was fine when she gave her a bottle before leaving for work the morning of Sept. 23. The woman said she received a message from Henderson about 4:40 p.m. that day that said he caught the 19-pound cat laying on the baby. When she returned home, she noticed the baby did not look the same and brought her to the hospital less than an hour after returning home from work.

When initially interviewed by police, Henderson told police he did not know how the baby received her injuries and that he did not take any aggression out on her, the criminal complaint reads. On Oct. 1, Henderson spoke with investigators again and allegedly admitted that he cradled the baby face down in his arms and struck her back "more forcefully than usual for what he estimated was five minutes while trying to calm her down."

Henderson's next court appearance is scheduled for March 15, 2022.