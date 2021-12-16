SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Mankato man injured in semi crash Wednesday evening

The 55-year-old semi driver suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 16, 2021 09:57 AM
A Mankato, Minn., tractor-trailer driver suffered non-life threatening injuries when he lost control of the truck and it landed on its side Wednesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 7:45 p.m. to eastbound U.S. Highway 14 in Kalmar Township for a report of a single vehicle crash.

A 2020 Freightliner tractor and trailer had landed on its side in the median after the driver lost control, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 55-year-old Eugene Richard Pittman, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. He was wearing a seat belt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office assisted the State Patrol in its response.

