News | Local
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Manor Hills apartment debate lands in court

Neighbors filed a lawsuit against the city of Rochester over the approval of a variance for the proposed development on the southern edge of Country Club Manor.

Terry and Steve Fields
The site of a proposed development along Country Club Road Southwest is shown in this Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, file photo in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 23, 2022 10:45 AM
ROCHESTER — Eleven neighbors of a proposed apartment complex at the southern end of the Country Club Manor are asking a judge to overturn a Rochester City Council decision aimed at helping the project move forward.

“(The variance request) is at odds with the general purposes and intent of the Rochester zoning ordinance and land development manual, and the defendant’s approval of the application, and denial of the plaintiff’s appeal, is unreasonable, irrational and illegal,” Rochester attorney Christopher Coon wrote in the court complaint filed on behalf of the neighbors.

At the center of the debate is a planned 72-unit apartment complex , dubbed Manor Hills, near the intersection of 36th Avenue Northwest and Country Club Road.

In April, Rochester’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted 5-1 to approve a variance making way for the proposed project to increase the percentage of impervious surfaces, such as buildings, sidewalks and parking lots on the property.

Since the site sits within 300 feet of Cascade Creek, existing limits restrict the amount of solid surface to 25% of the defined area, but the developer, Titan Development and Investments, asked to increase the percentage to 60% for the impacted portion of the property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbors appealed the board’s decision , but the Rochester City Council voted 5-1 to deny the appeal.

In their court action, Terry Fields, Tammy Nelson, Deann Lichte, Marty Klann, Tom Soricelli, Dave Madson, Terry Getting, Melissa Fulton, Rebecca Johnson, Virginia VanAllen and Dennis Noltee state the variance and proposed construction will increase the potential for flooding on their First Street Northwest properties, along with other negative impacts associated with greater housing density.

Flooding is a concern the group has raised since development of the site started being publicly discussed.

“This property has never been developed, and there are reasons for that,” Klann told the City Council in June. “It’s sitting in a basin in a floodplain.”

Titan’s plan for the site, which is approximately 2.3 acres of nearly 30 acres People of Hope Church purchased for its nearby church, is to develop affordable housing using state tax credits.

Before construction can begin, Rochester Community Development and Public Works staff have said the developer will need to sufficiently prove the construction will not result in future runoff stormwater affecting the neighboring properties.

The neighbors’ lawsuit states the action shouldn’t have gotten this far due to state restrictions related to the nearby waterway, and they are asking the court to nullify the city’s approval of the variance.

The city’s response to the complaint has not yet been filed with the court, and Rochester City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage said the city will be represented by Justin Templin of the Eden Prairie-based Hoff Barry law firm.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
