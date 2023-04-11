99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Manor Hills apartment project scheduled for 2024 jury trial

A lawsuit was filed in August 2022, after Rochester’s Zoning Board of Appeals approved a variance made way for the proposed project and the Rochester City Council denied an appeal filed by residents.

Terry and Steve Fields
The site of a proposed development along Country Club Road Southwest on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 1:58 PM

ROCHESTER — A lawsuit filed by 11 neighbors of a proposed apartment complex at the southern end of the Country Club Manor is set to go to a jury early next year.

The lawsuit was filed against the city of Rochester in August 2022, after Rochester’s Zoning Board of Appeals approved a variance making way for the proposed project, dubbed Manor Hills, and the Rochester City Council denied an appeal filed by residents.

A jury trial in the lawsuit is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024, with both parties expected to meet to discuss alternatives for resolving the dispute by Dec. 4, 2023.

In their court action, Terry Fields, Tammy Nelson, Deann Lichte, Marty Klann, Tom Soricelli, Dave Madson, Terry Getting, Melissa Fulton, Rebecca Johnson, Virginia VanAllen and Dennis Noltee state the variance and proposed construction will increase the potential for flooding on their First Street Northwest properties, along with other negative impacts associated with greater housing density.

Flooding has been amid concerns the group has raised since development of the site started being publicly discussed.

The proposed development calls for a 72-unit apartment building to be constructed by Titan Development and Investments.

Titan’s plan for the site, which is approximately 2.3 acres of nearly 30 acres People of Hope Church, 3703 Country Club Road SW, purchased as it prepared to build its church, is to develop affordable housing using state tax credits.

Before construction can begin, Rochester Community Development and Public Works staff have said the developer must prove the construction will not result in future runoff stormwater affecting the neighboring properties.

manor hills one.jpg
Titan Development and Investments filed a proposal in October 2021 to build a “three-story, 72-unit, affordable housing apartment building” called Manor Hills on an open parcel of land on the northwest corner of Country Club Road Southwest and 36th Avenue Northwest. The U-shaped complex is slated to be at the entrance to Country Club Manor.
Contributed / Land Use Amendment filing

The neighbors’ lawsuit states the action shouldn’t have gotten this far due to state restrictions related to the nearby waterway, and they are asking the court to nullify the city’s approval of the variance.

In a response to the lawsuit, Justin L. Templin, a partner in the Eden Prairie-based Hoff Barry law firm, stated the city denies any wrongdoing in the process providing the variance and asks the court to dismiss the complaint.

The lawsuit has postponed planned construction of the Manor Hills project.

Under a April 18, 2022, development agreement with the city, construction was expected to start by Aug. 1, 2022, in exchange for nearly $860,000 in local assistance through tax-increment financing provided over a 20-year period, which was intended to keep rents below market rates and affordable to people earning 50% to 60% of the area median income.

The agreement deadline was extended in November to give Titan Development and Investments until Aug. 1, 2023, to start the project, with the expectation that the project would be completed by the end of 2024.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
