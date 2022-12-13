SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mantorville City Council entertains, tables THC moratorium

If Mantorville implements a moratorium, it would join a handful of other Minnesota cities that have done the same after lawmakers legalized the sale and consumption of hemp-derived edibles this year.

IMG_3688.jpg
The Mantorville City Council meets on Dec. 12, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
December 12, 2022 10:18 PM
MANTORVILLE — At its final meeting of the year on Monday, the Mantorville City Council considered, then tabled discussion of a resolution to place a moratorium on hemp-derived THC sales.

"A lot of communities, either consciously or not consciously, decided not to do anything," Mayor Chuck Bradford said of new state law that allows for the sale, purchase and consumption of edibles containing hemp-derived THC. "I thought we should at least, if we choose that, it should be more of a conscious decision."

The council was presented a draft resolution that would "prohibit the sale of edible cannabinoid products, as that term is defined in Minnesota Statutes, section 151.72, while the City undertakes a study regarding such products and sales."

"Maybe we can do (a moratorium) while we gather input," said councilor Jeffrey Ingalls. "It seems responsible."

While some members voiced interest in implementing a moratorium — which would last for a maximum of one year and could be repealed earlier than that — members were concerned about the draft resolution's language.

"Can we modify this to be specific to THC as opposed to cannabinoids in general?" asked outgoing councilor Kent Keller. "Seems that would be reasonable."

Members were unsure if the term "edible cannabinoids" would include cannabidiol (CBD), a nonintoxicating cannabinoid found in hemp and cannabis. The council unanimously voted to table the discussion.

Outgoing councilor Bill Kinney said the city should have a "stop gap" until the Minnesota Legislature further defines — or possibly expands — recreational THC sales and consumption.

"Whatever the state does is not going to take effect until July 1, August 1," Kinney said. "It's going to take a while, even from that session, to take effect. So you get a period of time where a lot of abuse, a lot of things could happen in your city limits. It's not foolish to have something in place."

A business that could be impacted by future council action is Botanical Rhapsody Organics, located at 15 5th St. CEO Tony Faro said the by-appointment-only store in Mantorville does sell hemp-derived THC products, but since the business's emphasis is on CBD products, a moratorium would not have a substantial effect.

Maren Schroeder
Local
Legalize pot? Rochester cannabis advocate, area legislators weigh in
Four months after a confusing piece of legislation made THC edibles legal in Minnesota, businesses and legalization advocates hope lawmakers further open the marijuana marketplace.
November 03, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

"It's probably not going to impact us at all, just because people can go to our Rochester store," Faro said.

It is unlikely that Botanical Rhapsody Organics would be affected if the city institutes a moratorium — council members spoke about exempting existing THC vendors from the moratorium.

Some Minnesota cities, such as Robbinsdale, St. Joseph, Waseca and Marshall, placed a moratorium on THC sales after the new state law took effect on July 1. The Kasson City Council previously considered a moratorium but ultimately decided to defer any action to Dodge County.

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
