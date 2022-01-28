Mantorville crash on Highway 57 injures one
A vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 57 when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 7th Street in Mantorville.
MANTORVILLE — A West Concord man was injured Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 57.
Nicklaus Steven July, 49, of West Concord, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Highway 57 at 2:01 p.m. when it collided at an intersection with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado heading westbound on Seventh Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
July was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. Neither of the occupants in the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado were injured.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.
