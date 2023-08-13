Mantorville woman injured in motorcycle crash

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 43-year-old Mantorville was injured in a motorcycle crash on Minnesota Highway 30 on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 12.

The Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when the vehicle went into the ditch on 740th Street near Westfield Township in Dodge County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, Jackie Lynn Tague, was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for non-life-threatening injuries, the crash report said.

Tague was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

Other responding agencies included: Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Kasson Police, Blooming Prairie Fire and Ambulance and Mayo One Helicopter.

Westfield Township is about 4 miles east of Blooming Prairie.