News | Local

Many services and organizations are helping people who are homeless

Focus on planned move by The Landing MN shouldn't distract from work by other entities.

Answer Man logo
By Answer Man
March 17, 2022 01:46 PM
Answer Man, 

I’ve read the articles about The Landing seeking a new location but don’t understand why the Dorothy Day Hospitality House isn’t cited as an alternative. The Landing isn’t the only organization serving the homeless population. 

Dorothy Day has been operating for years and surviving in donations and an all-volunteer staff, but rarely toots its own horn. Why do we need another place for homeless people to go? 

Wondering

Wondering,

While The Landing MN and Dorothy Day Hospitality House provide services to people experiencing homelessness, in many ways that’s where the comparisons end.

It would be like saying Rochester doesn’t need city parks because the school district has already built playgrounds. Or vice versa.

City parks and school playgrounds might have overlapping features, but they are not the same things.

A simple look at hours of operation for The Landing and Dorothy Day House shows how the operations differ.

For years, Dorothy Day House has provided a place for homeless residents to sleep at night, operating from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily The Landing, on the other hand, operates a day center, which provides people a place to stay and connect to services during the middle of the day.

Literally, the difference is day and night.

Like Dorothy Day House, The Landing’s facility also goes beyond its main mission.

Dorothy Day House provides an evening meal, as well as access to donated items. Likewise, The Landing provides access to needed items, as well as medical attention and social workers that can help people find housing.

Reports on planned changes for The Landing as it works to secure its own facility and move from the city-owned Silver Lake Station don’t always highlight other activities aimed at supporting people without shelter, but staff of the various organizations continue to work together.

I’m told Landing co-founder Dan Fifield and its director of social services, Alex Hurlebaus, told the audience at a recent forum that the other organizations are needed and often overwhelmed as the need to address homelessness continues in Rochester.

They pointed out the variety of services and locations is key to helping reach people who have found themselves homeless for a variety of reasons and face a variety of unique needs and challenges.

“We are big fans of overlap, because it means people are getting the things they need,” Hurlebaus is quoted as telling the crowd .

So, if Dorothy Day House, the Salvation Army , Family Promise or the Rochester Community Warming Center , as well as the countless other agencies working to help people find housing, are not mentioned in an article about The Landing’s quest for a new location, it in no way implies that they aren’t important in the continuing effort to respond to homelessness.

They all have important parts to play, but some elements tend to be in flux more than others.

Additionally, they all deserve community support. If you are not reading this online, look the article up at postbulletin.com to find links to the agencies mentioned and consider reaching out to see what you can do to help.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

