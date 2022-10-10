We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Maplewood man charged with murder in 2021 Olmsted County overdose death

A man previously convicted of selling narcotics is facing murder charges related to the overdose death of an Olmsted County woman in 2021. The woman was allegedly trying to buy heroin but an autopsy revealed she died as a result of the toxic effects of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Sean Alexander
Sean Alexander.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 10, 2022 10:13 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Maplewood man currently serving a five-year sentence for selling narcotics has been charged with selling an Olmsted County woman the drugs that killed her.

Sean Alexander, 44, is facing a third-degree murder charge, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court. He is also charged in Olmsted County with second- and third-degree felonies for allegedly selling suspected heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant.

Also Read
d8501022154f8d421fe3abe8137816a4.jpg
Local
Morris moving on from Sierra Club's sustainability post
Rick Morris, who worked as Rochester's clean energy organizer, is stepping down at the end of the month.
October 10, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 2-8, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 10, 2022 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Alexander is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault following several convictions in Olmsted County related to the sale of narcotics. His anticipated release date for those convictions is Oct. 25, 2025.

According to the criminal complaint for Alexander's murder charge:

He allegedly sold an adult woman substances which she later overdosed and died from in June 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

An autopsy report concluded that the woman died as a result of the toxic effects of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office began the initial investigation into the woman's death after receiving a tip from a confidential informant regarding the circumstances of her death.

Multiple witnesses told an investigator with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office that the woman was in contact with Alexander prior to her overdose in order to buy heroin. One witness saw the woman sniff a line of suspected heroin while on a video chat with her. Alexander, who was present, told the witness he would be bringing the woman home in 15 or 20 minutes. During this call, the woman was nodding in and out of consciousness.

Phone records show the woman contacted multiple people to buy heroin before Alexander agree to meet her for a buy.

She was allegedly dropped off by Alexander at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on June 6, 2021, following her overdose, according to hospital surveillance video and witness statements. She was pronounced deceased in the early morning hours of June 7, 2021.

A confidential informant told investigators that Alexander admitted to them that he believed he sold the drugs that killed the woman and that she was acting funny, and had clammy pale skin. Alexander allegedly told the informant that he didn't have any Narcan so he left her alone. The informant told law enforcement that Alexander believed she was dead when he dropped her off at the hospital.

The informant told investigators that they received a text message from Alexander that read, "I'm not taking this bitch in, she can die, I'm not going to prison because she was stupid."

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Fall Colors
Local
Photos: Fall colors in Southeast Minnesota
Fall Colors are in bloom in Rochester and surrounding areas.
October 10, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Clem's Cups and Cones
Business
In search of a successor, Clem's Cups & Cones owner in Kasson puts shop up for sale
Jay Clemens opened the ice cream shop in 2020 after retiring from a career in law enforcement. Now, he wants someone to take over what he built.
October 10, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
First Day of School at Dakota Middle School
Local
Rochester Public Schools sees nearly flat enrollment since 2021, but higher than projected
The projection for 2022-23 was 17,642, which is 87 less than what it actually turned out to be.
October 10, 2022 06:15 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Shanna Lunasin
Community
Shanna Lunasin survived child cancer, now she shows others how to do the same
Lunasin started mentoring children as an 8-year-old child, now she is a founder of a Rochester-based nonprofit that seeks to build networks of support among families.
October 10, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle