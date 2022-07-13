SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Marion man arrested for Poppa J's Kettle Corn trailer theft

The trailer was located after law enforcement received a call from a resident that they saw a Facebook post about the theft in Eyota and believed it was parked in the driveway of Marion residence.

OCSO - THEFT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 13, 2022 09:22 AM
EYOTA — A Marion man has been arrested for stealing the Poppa J's Kettle Corn trailer from the owner's residence July 11, 2022, in Eyota, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, the 48-year-old man was arrested Thursday, June 12, 2022, in Rochester following a traffic stop after law enforcement recognized him while he was driving in the 3000 block of Pinewood Ridge Road Southeast.

Law enforcement received a call from someone that saw a Facebook post about the theft and reported they believe the trailer, now spray painted a different color, was parked in the driveway of a residence on the 1900 block of Badger Court Southeast in Marion. Deputies confirmed that was the stolen trailer.

Multiple items that had been in the trailer, according to the owner, were missing from the trailer. Those items were valued at just under $8,000. The owner also noticed damage to the trailer.

The man arrested did not give a statement to law enforcement the Sheriff's Office is recommending charges related to the incident. As of Wednesday morning, no charges have been filed against the man in Olmsted County.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
