News | Local

Mask mandate ends in Olmsted County and Rochester buildings

CDC appears to reduce county's transmission level to 'medium,' based on latest guidelines, but at least one set of data points to 'high' transmission levels.

Face Mask
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 10, 2022 06:01 PM
ROCHESTER – Masks are now optional in Olmsted County and Rochester government buildings.

The shift away from a mask requirement comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention appears to be lowering the county’s COVID-19 community transmission rating, from “high” to “medium.”

“The news of Olmsted County dropping to ‘medium’ on the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level tracker ushers us into a new, more optimistic, and welcomed phase of the pandemic where we no longer require masks to be worn inside our facilities,” City Administrator Alison Zelms said in a city and county statement announcing the change. “We understand that many in our community will continue masking and they are welcome to do so in all of our buildings.”

A specific search for Olmsted County lists the transmission level as “medium” under the most recent CDC guidelines, but a national map and related data on the same site continue to list the county as an area of high transmission.

According to the data listed as being updated Thursday, the county had 207.21 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last record seven-day period, along with 11.2 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

Current CDC guidelines consider any county with more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents to have "high" transmission of the virus.

Earlier this week, another CDC website reported the county had approximately 190 new cases in a seven-day period ending Sunday, and the same website stated Thursday that the number dropped to 168 on Wednesday.

Masking started to become optional in county buildings Wednesday based on the lower CDC numbers, according to Olmsted County communications specialist Rachel Wick, who cited a “soft rollout” of the change that was anticipated for Thursday. It’s unclear why the CDC websites include differing numbers and ratings for the county’s status.

While masks are now optional, city and county officials stated staff and visitors at government buildings are welcome to wear masks, and unvaccinated and immunocompromised individuals are strongly encouraged to continue wearing facial coverings.

“At Olmsted County, we have been vigilant about keeping our employees, clients, and visitors as healthy and safe as possible,” Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch said. “We have appreciated the community’s compliance with these CDC guidelines.”

While masking requirements are changing in most government buildings, Rochester Public Transit buses and facilities remain under Transportation Security Administration orders, and masks must be worn by anyone 2 years and older for direct patient care services provided by Olmsted County Public Health Services under CDC guidelines.

