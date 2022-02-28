Masking still required in Olmsted County and Rochester city buildings, based on CDC recommendations

ROCHESTER – Recent changes to federal classifications regarding COVID-19 transmission don’t change the “high” status for Olmsted County.

As a result, Olmsted County and Rochester city officials are stressing that masks must still be worn in city and county government buildings and facilities until further notice.

“The good news is that our county’s numbers are trending downward, and we are anticipating a change in Olmsted County’s classification soon,” Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch said. “We will continue to closely monitor the CDC’s classification of our community and communicate any changes to masking requirements when applicable.”

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it will start using three measures to establish whether an area is seeing low, medium, or high transmission of the COVID virus.

The criteria are:



New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days

The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients

Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

The two hospital-related measures assess the current potential for strain on the health system, while data on new cases acts as an early warning indicator of potential increases in health system strain in the event of a COVID-19 surge.

To drop below classification as area with a high rate of transmission, a county must have fewer than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day period, fewer than 20 new admissions for the same population during the same period, and less than 15% of beds committed to COVID patients.

Olmsted County and the surrounding counties remain areas of “high” transmission based on the updated criteria, according to the CDC, which recommends that all individuals wear a mask indoors in public in communities listed as “high.”

Olmsted County’s new case rate continues to decline following the COVID surge connected to the omicron variant, but the CDC reported the county saw 365 new cases, which is 230 per 100,000 residents, during the seven-day period that ended Saturday.

Mayo Clinic’s latest forecast indicates the number could drop to approximately 230 new cases for a seven-day period in two weeks, which is approximately 150 cases per 100,000 residents.

Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms pointed to the continued trend in announcing the mask mandate in City Hall and other city buildings would remain in place.

“We thank everyone in our community for their efforts in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and look forward to the day when we can relax mask requirements inside our facilities,” she said.