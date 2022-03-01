Masks coming off at Rochester Public Schools? Maybe

ROCHESTER — The masks may be coming off in Rochester Public Schools.

Superintendent Kent Pekel is recommending that the school system relax its mask mandate so that it is no longer a requirement but still strongly recommended.

The shift in policy would take place March 7 if the Rochester School Board approves the measure at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

“Given the steep declines in the number of cases of COVID that are occurring in our schools and our community, I recommend that we shift from requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings in RPS and other facilities at all times to strongly recommending but not requiring face coverings,” Pekel said in an attached letter to the recommendation.

The relaxation of the mandate, if adopted, would mark the first step away from the mandate since the district adopted the policy when students began returning to school in the fall of 2020 after months of distance learning.

The recommendation making masks optional for students would also apply during extracurricular activities and while riding on school buses.

There would, however, be exceptions to the new policy. Masks would still be required at schools or facilities where 5% of the students and staff test positive for COVID-19, Pekel said.

If that threshold is hit, students and staff at that school would be required to wear face coverings for two weeks. The requirement would be extended an additional two weeks if the 5% threshold persisted into the second week.

Currently, no schools or other facilities within the public schools meet the 5% mark that would make masks a requirement, Pekel's letter said.

Masks would still be mandated for students in early childhood programs who are younger than 5. Staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have completed a five-day isolation period followed by a negative test would be required to mask for six to 10 days after their initial positive test.

Others required to continue masking include staff in health service offices who provide direct services to students; and students who are showing COVID symptoms and are sent home for other health-related reasons.