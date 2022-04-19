Masks no longer required on Rochester city buses

ROCHESTER — A ruling by the U.S. District Court in Florida has led to an end to the federal mask mandate for public transportation.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has required masks on public buses and other modes of transportation since Jan. 29.

Rochester Public Transit received notice Monday that the Transportation Security Administration is no longer enforcing its mask-related security directives.

Without the federal orders in effect, the city-owned bus service converts to following city policy, which does not require the wearing of masks in city-owned facilities, including transit vehicles.

The city and Olmsted County announced in March that masks would no longer be required in local government buildings or facilities.

With the latest change, city and transit officials said mask usage remains welcome on buses for anyone wishing to wear them They are also encouraged for unvaccinated and immunocompromised riders and drivers.