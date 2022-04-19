SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Masks no longer required on Rochester city buses

Court ruling leads to end of federal mandate for public transportation.

bus.jpg
Commuters board a Rochester Public Transit bus Wednesday, March 18, 2020, along Second Street Southwest in downtown Rochester. Masks are no longer required on city buses.
Joe Alhquist / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 19, 2022 10:11 AM
ROCHESTER — A ruling by the U.S. District Court in Florida has led to an end to the federal mask mandate for public transportation.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has required masks on public buses and other modes of transportation since Jan. 29.

Rochester Public Transit received notice Monday that the Transportation Security Administration is no longer enforcing its mask-related security directives.

Without the federal orders in effect, the city-owned bus service converts to following city policy, which does not require the wearing of masks in city-owned facilities, including transit vehicles.

The city and Olmsted County announced in March that masks would no longer be required in local government buildings or facilities.

With the latest change, city and transit officials said mask usage remains welcome on buses for anyone wishing to wear them They are also encouraged for unvaccinated and immunocompromised riders and drivers.

