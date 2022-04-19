Masks now optional at Rochester International Airport
The policy change will take effect immediately. The airport encourages people to do what makes them feel most comfortable.
ROCHESTER — Wearing masks at the Rochester International Airport will now be optional, the airport said Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in a Facebook post.
The change in policy will take effect immediately after the TSA issued guidance that no longer enforces mask-related regulations.
In the Facebook post, the airport noted the CDC still recommends people wear masks at indoor public transportation settings.
The airport encourages people to do "what makes you feel most comfortable."
Artwork from students of Kellogg Middle School, Franklin Elementary and Lanesboro Elementary will be exhibited during the Art Educators of Minnesota Youth Art Month Virtual Student Exhibition this month.
Students of the month for Mayo High School and Lourdes High School
Teams from Chatfield, Caledonia and Spring Grove earned top three slots in the 2022 Senior High Knowledge Bowl Regionals for Tier A on Feb. 10, 2022. Caledonia 1, earned 1st, and Spring Grove 1, earned 2nd place, represented their schools in the State event April 7-8, in Brainerd. Chatfield 1 placed 3rd and did not advance further. The Senior High Knowledge Bowl is for students in grades 9-12 and is an interdisciplinary academic contest. A total of 44 teams participated in Tier A sub-regionals this year.
Exclusive
Known for its wine and Loon Juice for years, Four Daughters will begin offering bourbon from its distillery for the first time at the end of May.