Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Olmsted County seeks to reach milestone

At least one in five Olmsted County residents are expected to have an initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the day Saturday.

A mass vaccination clinic Friday and Saturday will help push the county’s vaccination rate beyond 20 percent.

“We’ve had different, varying levels of the number of doses coming through,” said Dan Jensen, the operations chief for Olmsted County’s COVID-19 response.

This week, the state sent Olmsted County Public Health 2,300 doses of vaccine, which allowed the local mass vaccination for the first time. It’s the largest one-time delivery the county organization has received.

As of Wednesday, the county was just shy of having 30,000 of its approximately 160,000 residents with at least one dose. Vaccinations continued through a variety of sources Thursday, so the new county vaccinations are expected to be more than enough to help top 32,000 residents.

Dan Jensen, operations chief COVID-19 Response with Olmsted County, speaks to the press during a media briefing of the mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Nearly half of the Olmsted County residents vaccinated by Wednesday had already received both required doses of vaccine.

The two-day mass vaccination clinic is being conducted with the help of Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center, as well as a variety of different county departments.

“We have all different areas of the county coming together,” Jensen told the 60 or so people gathered in the Rochester Technical and Community College Field House to kick off the clinic Friday afternoon. “This is how the community thrives.”

The Friday and Saturday clinic aims to vaccinate 260 people an hour, with 16 stations set up.

To accomplish that, Jensen said the effort has a precise schedule. Only people who have been contacted and registered are being allowed at the site.

Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center, and Olmsted County Public Health Nurses are briefed before the start of a mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Once at the site, paperwork is checked and people are shepherded through the field house to ensure paths don't cross. Once a dose is given, the recipient is observed for at least 15 minutes and receives instructions regarding the required second dose.

The effort isn’t starting from scratch; a pre-pandemic exercise sent 1,000 people an hour through a similar process. The numbers will be lower for COVID vaccinations due to distancing requirements and other concerns.

Among people being vaccinated through the mass clinic are staff from group homes and adult foster care, clergy who make visitations and teachers.

“We very specifically targeted a group of organizations based off of the guidance that was coming from the federal government and (the Minnesota Department of Health),” Jensen said.

“We’re trying to get as far (as we can), and hopefully finish the 1A group.”

Any canceled appointments are filled from a waiting list, ensuring all available doses are distributed.

A mass vaccination clinic is set up on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Jensen said he’s hoping the mass vaccination clinic won’t be the last for the county, but future efforts will depend on the number of doses delivered from week to week.

“It’s a moving target,” he said. “We don’t know how many doses we will have next week.

But the county now knows that a certain number of doses will trigger a move to the mass vaccination clinic.

“If it’s a different number we can run it through our Public Health Department and do our clinic through there.”

Dan Jensen, operations chief COVID-19 Response with Olmsted County, speaks to the press during a media briefing of the mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Chairs are seen spaced out in a monitoring area during a media briefing of the mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

