SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Maven allowed limited flexibility on first floor

Rochester council says OK to restaurants, but no to office space.

6fb880a90b23f9df774d9b2103fc859c.jpg
The Maven
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 20, 2021 10:33 PM
Share

Don't expect to put your coffee mug on an office desk in the first floor of The Maven on First Avenue Southwest. You may, however, be able to buy your lunch there.

The Rochester City Council provided some flexibility as to what kinds of businesses may be tenants at the building, but drew the line at office space.

RELATED: The Maven seeks first-floor flexibility

When plans for the building that fills the space from Broadway to First Avenue were approved in 2017, the joint venture by Opus Development Co., Titan Development, and Berkshire Group was allowed to nearly double standard apartment density for the area by agreeing to commit the westside first-floor space for retail use.

Peter Coyle, a land-use attorney representing the mixed-use complex at 429 S. Broadway, said the space has been difficult to fill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve proceeded in good faith on the belief that we could get this done, but we have not been able to,” he said, suggesting a restaurant might also be an elusive tenant.

“As we all have learned in the last year and a half, being in the retail or hospitality sectors is a pretty tough business to be in,” he said. “Many businesses have not been able to survive it, so our feeling is we need to seek out a broader pool of tenants.”

Council members Mark Bransford, Shaun Palmer and Molly Dennis initially agreed with the request, voting to allow office use, as well as restaurant use.

“It’s been a pretty tough business to fill these retail (spaces),” Bransford said.

“We need to let them make money,” he added. “They have mortgages like everyone else.”

The council ended the discussion with a unanimous vote to approve the restaurant use and deny the office use.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link