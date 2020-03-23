In response to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic sent a letter to employees this morning announcing a plan to protect salaries until at least April 28.
A message, signed by Mayo Clinic CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia and Chief Administrator Jeff Bolton, was sent to 63,000 employees at all of the Mayo campuses and health system sites about a "temporary staffing and pay protection program for allied health staff" approved by the Mayo Clinic Board of Governors on Friday.
"We recognize the strain that the COVID-19 pandemic is putting on all members of our staff.
We expect to see a marked decrease in outpatient and surgery volumes in the weeks ahead," according to the letter. "Under the pay protection program, if you are a member of the allied health staff and there is no work in your department, your pay will be maintained and you likely will be redeployed."
"Redeployment" could entail working in other areas, helping with the local Healthcare Incident Command System or undergoing training or professional development.
The letter also stated, "If redeployment does not make sense based on Mayo Clinic needs, you may be asked to stay home. In all of these situations, you will continue to receive your current rate of pay for scheduled hours (worked and not worked) through April 28."
After April 28, allied health staff members who do not have work to do and cannot be redeployed will be able to access paid time off or take unpaid leave.
"Our highest priority is to do everything we can to support you and those you love during this time," the letter stated. "This pay protection program reflects our commitment to you." the letter stated. "Our goal is to do whatever is needed so you can keep our patients safe and do what’s best for yourself and the people who rely on you."