Mayo Clinic is imposing a number of new visitor restrictions to its facilities to protect patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, the clinic announced Friday.
Starting Sunday, the clinic will no longer allow visitors in the hospital setting or emergency department except in cases of childbirth, end-of-life care, hospitalized children and "other rare and unique circumstances assessed by the care team," clinic officials said.
"As Many Clinic continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19, additional changes have been made to policies for Rochester visitors," a press statement said.
The new restriction was the latest in a flurry announcements and visitor restrictions unveiled by the clinic as it relocates resources and manpower to deal with the pandemic.
On Friday, clinic officials said hospitalized patients will no longer be permitted to have visitors. Another restriction, to take place on Monday, will allow outpatient clinic patients to be accompanied by only one person. Consideration of exceptions will be determined by patient care teams.
Officials say the visitor restrictions will remain in place until further notice and encouraged family members to use other means to connect with hospitalized family members and friends, including phone, text, social media or video chants.
Earlier this week, Mayo Clinic said that it was deferring all elective care, including elective surgeries, procedures and office visits, for at least eight weeks to free up resources to deal with the coronavirus.