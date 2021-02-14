Mayo Civic Center hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

More than 1,500 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination clinic Sunday in Rochester.

Mayo Civic Center hosted the clinic Sunday, which 73-year-old Patricia Kimble, of Pine Island, noted was a holiday.

“My daughter-in-law was so excited I was getting vaccinated on Valentine’s Day,” she said. “She said it was the best Valentine's present ever.”

Kimble’s husband, Chris, an engineer who now works for Mayo Clinic, has received his vaccinations.

People age 65 and older and educators who registered for a vaccination and were selected in a so-called "lottery" through the Minnesota Department of Health were able to receive their first dose at Mayo Civic Center on Sunday.

By 4 p.m., 977 people had been through for their vaccination. By the end of the clinic, 1,507 received their first dose.

“It’s a pretty amazing venue,” said Kimble, who received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine Sunday afternoon at the community vaccination event.

Volunteer nurses and medical professionals staffed 20 tables in the north auditorium. The lines rarely grew deeper than half a dozen people once people were checked in at the entrance to the clinic at the Dr. Charles H. Mayo Presentation Hall. More than 40 registered nurses, advanced practice clinicians, and administrative staff and volunteers worked at the site from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Signs guiding people to parking and assigned vaccination times made the process easier, Kimble added.

“You can stay in your warm car and read,” she said.

Kimble said she’s looking forward to returning to normal life. Her in-person social circle has shrunk to her son, daughter-and-law and granddaughter after her neighbors returned to school recently.

Her 3-year-old granddaughter, Arabelle, understands the virus means she can’t see her friends for now. However, she also knows that her grandmother receiving the vaccine will mean she might be able to see some of her friends again soon.

After receiving her vaccine, Kimble said she planned to spend the afternoon sewing and watching birds. A nurse checking on her after the vaccination encouraged her to move her left arm where she was vaccinated to ward off soreness.

People who were selected for the clinic Sunday have had their second-dose appointments scheduled.

Kimble had tried other lottery registrations. She and her husband sat at their computer for hours Jan. 19 when registration for some people opened through the MDH before the couple realized the slots had filled up within a couple minutes.

“It was crazy,” she said. “The worst part is you felt like you were jerked around.”

Other people who are still waiting for the opportunity to get a vaccination said they’re frustrated, too.

Mary Bollman, of Pine Island, said she got nothing but a blank screen when she tried to register for a spot. Using her daughter’s phone, she was able to select an appointment time, but again, she received a blank screen after making a selection.

Unsure if she had an appointment, she opted to stay home.

“I'm not going out in this frigid weather for a false alarm,” she said via email.

Like nine pilot programs across the state, the vaccination clinic offers a chance for people to receive their two-dose vaccinations while only a limited supply of doses are available. Most people will receive their vaccinations through their health care providers. These statewide clinics are designed to help spread out the capacity of health care providers to provide a vaccine, MDH officials said.

Other clinics will likely be held at Mayo Civic Center depending on availability of vaccine doses, health officials said.

