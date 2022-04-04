Mayo Civic Center offering fundraising opportunity

ROCHESTER – Qualified nonprofit organizations can raise funds through operating concession sales at events held in the Mayo Civic Center.

The center is looking for interested nonprofits to participate in the program.

Events using volunteer-operated concessions are primarily held during evenings and weekends, and training will be provided. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old to participate,

Non-profit organizations can contact Civic Center operators at food.beverage@mayociviccenter.com to learn more about the program.