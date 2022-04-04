Read Today's Paper Monday, April 4
Mayo Civic Center offering fundraising opportunity

Local nonprofits can operate concessions to earn funds during weekend and evening events.

Mayo Civic Center
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 04, 2022 09:53 AM
ROCHESTER – Qualified nonprofit organizations can raise funds through operating concession sales at events held in the Mayo Civic Center.

The center is looking for interested nonprofits to participate in the program.

Events using volunteer-operated concessions are primarily held during evenings and weekends, and training will be provided. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old to participate,

Non-profit organizations can contact Civic Center operators at food.beverage@mayociviccenter.com to learn more about the program.

