Mayo Civic Center offering fundraising opportunity
Local nonprofits can operate concessions to earn funds during weekend and evening events.
ROCHESTER – Qualified nonprofit organizations can raise funds through operating concession sales at events held in the Mayo Civic Center.
The center is looking for interested nonprofits to participate in the program.
Events using volunteer-operated concessions are primarily held during evenings and weekends, and training will be provided. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old to participate,
Non-profit organizations can contact Civic Center operators at food.beverage@mayociviccenter.com to learn more about the program.
The incident began in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue Southeast.
Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the suspect drilled all the way through the roof and even had moved a ceiling tile away from the business below.
The Ministry of Good Works and the Community Engagement Response Team held a vigil Sunday to remember people whose lives have been lost to violence, addiction or suicide.