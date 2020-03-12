Mayo Civic Center could face new construction as operations continue to transform the facility.
Joe Ward, president of the revamped Experience Rochester organization, said potential second-floor renovations are being considered to better align offices, which housed distinct operating and marketing operations in the past.
“It is a symbolic thing,” he said. “This is one team. It feels like in some ways it isn’t, only because you may not see someone for a few days because they are across the hall.”
He said the ideal change would also likely create a single entrance for visitors to the offices that were combined under a single, private nonprofit organization at the start of the year.
Joe Kollar, the center’s director of operations, said architects from TSP’s Rochester offices are expected to provide options and potential pricing for changes by the end of March.
“The build-out is an ongoing discussion,” he said, adding that staff continues to discuss needs and opportunities.
The potential changes come after an $84 million renovation and expansion that included the creation of new offices for the city’s former Civic Center operations.
With existing marketing staff in offices across a wide hallway, Ward said the goal is to increase communication within the unified operation by placing offices closer together. He said the proposal is intended to streamline efforts to book events and coordinate needed services in the city-owned facility.
Additionally, plans call for moving the city’s Civic Music Department into the building, which Ward said means office space is getting tight.
In addition to Experience Rochester facility oversight and marketing staff, the center houses food and beverage operations, which are subcontracted by the nonprofit organization operating under a city contract.
Ward said the Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust, which has free office space in the Civic Center, will be moving out in early May.
Rochesterfest, which pays for space in the center, could be the next to go, but Ward said those discussions will likely occur after the annual city celebration, which is scheduled for June 20-28.
Rochester Sports, formerly the Rochester Sports Commission, is expected to maintain offices in the building, with an ongoing relationship with Experience Rochester.
“I don’t see that changing,” Ward said.
Any costs connected to building changes will be Experience Rochester’s responsibility, and any improvements made will become city property, under the city’s contract with the nonprofit.
Ward said it’s unclear what level of approval is needed but added that he’s been in contact with Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer as possible changes have been discussed.
Funding for the alterations could come from $500,000 committed by ASM, the company hired to handle facility operations and book entertainment in the building.
Ward said the ASM contract calls for the funds to be provided for capital improvements over five years, but the company has agreed to make the full amount available right away.
In addition to a potential office remodel, a portion of the funds could also be used for a proposed $100,000 update to information-technology systems or the purchase of security equipment.
Ward said decisions on spending the funds will be reviewed by the five-member Experience Rochester board.