Mayo Civic Center parking lot slated to offer mix of housing

ROCHESTER — Plans for developing a mix of housing on the city-owned parking lot north of Mayo Civic Center continue to move forward.

“By no means is this a finished site plan, but it’s close,” Bob Loken, a principal with ESG Architecture and Design, said during a neighborhood meeting regarding the project Tuesday.

The Minneapolis-based architectural firm is part of a team gathered by Minneapolis-based Sherman Associates to help develop a planned mix of market-rate and income-based apartments on what is currently a 186-space parking lot.

Sherman Associates was selected last year after the city sought proposals for developing the site.

The plan calls for creating approximately 335 new apartments – 250 with market-rate rents and 85 at more affordable rents based on income requirements.

The two types of housing will be built in separate buildings designed as a single complex to allow Sherman Associates to seek state support for keeping rents lower for approximately a quarter of the apartments.

Additionally, Loken said the market rate rents will help subsidize the cost of the more-affordable units, whose actual rent prices likely to be determined by state housing guidelines.

The market-rate units will be in a 14-story, L-shaped tower facing the north and east side of the lot, while the more-affordable units will be in a four-story L-shaped section along East Center Street and facing west.

“There are two different residential communities here,” Loken said of the structure’s tenants and design. “What we want is for each to have its own distinct expression but sort of get along.

An artist's rendering shows the proposed development north of the Mayo Civic Center from a northeast view. Contributed by Sherman Associates

“We like to think of them as related or members of the same family, but individuals.”

The distinct buildings will have their own exterior entrances and amenities, but will share access to outdoor areas along the Zumbro River and an enclosed parking structure, which will be largely surrounded by the housing, with access from First Street Northeast.

The design calls for the planned 358 parking spaces to be completely shrouded from public view, which Carole Mette, the Sherman Associates project leader, said is important in developing attractive housing on the edge of downtown.

Tuesday’s neighborhood meeting was a required step in the city’s approval process as Sherman Associates prepares to submit a development plan, along with a request to modify the zoning.

The site is currently zoned for high-density residential uses, but the developer is seeking a change to mixed downtown-fringe zoning, which would allow more flexibility for construction.

The zoning change will require review by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Rochester City Council, but if it’s approved the development plan could move forward with staff-level reviews to ensure city standards are met.

Mette said plans call for submitting the development application and request for a zoning change within 30 days.

If approved, construction on the project is anticipated to start in the spring of 2024.

Until then, Sherman Associates will seek state financial support for the income-based section of the project, while continuing to work with Rochester city staff on a development agreement.

The city and Sherman Associates enter into an exclusive negotiating rights agreement for the city-owned property last year, and the planned development agreement is expected to outline sale and property transfer details, along with other potential local support for the project.

“This is an ongoing conversation,” said Dan Collison, Sherman Associates’ director of business development and public affairs.

