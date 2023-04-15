99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mayo Civic Center's night lights serve purpose without added city cost

Lights in city-owned building are dimmed but not turned off at night to offer needed protection of asset, while operating agreement has private nonprofit paying utility bill.

A two-story building lit up at night.
While no Mayo Civic Center activity is obvious at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, people were occasionally seen using the first floor, where lighting was brighter than the second floor. When all activity is completed for the night, the lights are reduced to emergency lighting but never turned off to prevent problems that could occur in a darkened building.
By Answer Man
Today at 9:00 AM

Answer Man: Maybe you can shed some light on this question. Why are the lights kept on in the Mayo Civic Center when the building is locked up for the night? Worse yet, it appears that someone routinely forgets to turn the televisions off on their way out, which would be a crime in my house. What gives, and how much is it costing me? — Blinded by the lights.

Dear Blinded,

You are very bright to turn to me, but I need to point out that the light streaming nightly from the closed Mayo Civic Center isn’t always as dazzling as it might appear.

For obvious reasons, lights can be kept on late into the night when there are events in the building, whether it's conventioneers behind closed doors in the ballroom or meeting rooms or a variety of entertainment options offered throughout the complex on a regular basis.

Just because people aren’t seen roaming the building’s common areas doesn’t mean the Rochester Civic Theater stage isn’t being used.

But, your question specifically asks about after all that activity has wrapped up for the night.

Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms addressed this very question during a recent Rochester City Council meeting and pointed out the lights likely appear brighter because they are shining through walls of clear glass at the city-owned facility.

“That is emergency lighting that is on in the building, so it is the lowest level of lighting that you can have in that type of facility and make sure it is still safe for people,” she said, pointing out that similar lights are left on in other buildings, including City Hall, but don’t get as much attention since there are fewer windows.

The low-level emergency lighting is intended to reduce risks in the buildings that could easily be targeted by people with less-than-ideal objectives.

In other words, it’s better to keep a light burning low than to return to a darkened building and find out all the lights have been taken during the night.

The Mayo Civic Center building at night.
Second floor lights at Mayo Civic Center are dimmer than those on the first floor on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
As for the televisions, they are not for broadcasting reruns of “Survivor.”

“It’s a scheduling system that shows who is in which room in the building, so it’s an interconnected system and there would be a cost to actually changing the system out that controls those televisions,” Zelms said.

While she said options for darkening the monitors are being researched, she added that the monitors are “very low voltage” so potential cost savings would be minimal.

As for how much you are paying to keep the lights on, it would be the same whether the building was completely dark or lit up with every possible light and other accessory.

The city-owned facility is operated by Experience Rochester, a private nonprofit entity, which has a five-year contract with the city.
That contract provides $3.8 million in lodging tax revenue a year to help cover costs, which include the utility bills. While the city funding is more than some would like, the current operation has reduced and capped city spending that was increasing on an annual basis.

Under the agreement with Experience Rochester, if the utility costs go up, the nonprofit doesn’t see any additional funds from the city, and if they go down, the operator benefits financially, so there’s a financial incentive to be as efficient as possible.

In other words, there is definitely a bright side to the agreement, regardless of how much light comes from within the Civic Center.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

