Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program hosts Battle of the Badges challenge among area first responders

ROCHESTER — Area first responders will be participating in the Battle of the Badges challenge hosted by the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor program on Aug. 31, 2022, according to a news release from the clinic.

"The goal of this fun and friendly challenge is to save lives through blood donation and build community relationships and awareness about donating blood and blood products," the release states.

The Rochester, Byron and Stewartville fire departments will be participating in the challenge along with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance service.

Anyone from the community who is 16 or older can donate blood on behalf of one of these organizations.

Blood can be donated at these two Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program locations:



Hilton Building, First Floor: 210 Second Street SW in Rochester.

210 Second Street SW in Rochester. Saint Marys Campus: Joseph Building, M-86 1216 Second Street SW in Rochester.

Click here to learn more about the challenge .