SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 8
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program hosts Battle of the Badges challenge among area first responders

The Rochester, Byron and Stewartville fire departments will be participating in the challenge along with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance service.

Mayo Clinic Blood Packets.jpg
Mayo Clinic blood packets.
Contributed / Mayo Clinic
By Staff reports
June 08, 2022 10:11 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Area first responders will be participating in the Battle of the Badges challenge hosted by the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor program on Aug. 31, 2022, according to a news release from the clinic.

"The goal of this fun and friendly challenge is to save lives through blood donation and build community relationships and awareness about donating blood and blood products," the release states.

The Rochester, Byron and Stewartville fire departments will be participating in the challenge along with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance service.

Anyone from the community who is 16 or older can donate blood on behalf of one of these organizations.

Blood can be donated at these two Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program locations:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Hilton Building, First Floor: 210 Second Street SW in Rochester.
  • Saint Marys Campus: Joseph Building, M-86 1216 Second Street SW in Rochester.

Click here to learn more about the challenge .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTROCHESTER FIRE DEPARTMENTMAYO CLINICOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Lake City - Wabasha County map.png
Local
One injured in two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Lake City
The 49-year-old man was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Lake City with non-life threatening injuries.
June 08, 2022 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 5-11, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 08, 2022 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Rochester Salvation Army Majors Bob and Lisa Mueller
Exclusive
Local
Robert and Lisa Mueller, leaders of Rochester Salvation Army, get called to new pastures
The couple leaves behind a stronger, more resilient organization.
June 08, 2022 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Goose management report shows reduced number of eggs found in Rochester parks
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 08, 2022 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe