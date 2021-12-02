SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Mayo Clinic doctor in La Crosse pleads not guilty to three charges of child sexual assault

Court documents indicate Joseph Thomas Poterucha, 40, posted his $25,000 bond with conditions he doesn't have any contact with anyone under the age of 18, and that he is currently residing in Rochester.

Joseph Thomas Poterucha.jpg
Joseph Thomas Poterucha
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
December 02, 2021 01:08 PM
Share

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- A Mayo Clinic Health Systems pediatrician who was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13 pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Each charge carries a maximum 60-year prison sentence.

Joseph Thomas Poterucha, 40, of La Crosse, pleaded not guilty to all three charges and waived his right to a preliminary hearing in La Crosse Circuit Court, according to court documents. Court documents say Poterucha posted his $25,000 bond with conditions he doesn't have any contact with anyone younger than 18, and that he is currently residing in Rochester.

RELATED:

Poterucha was arrested and charged on Oct. 15 after La Crosse police were called about an incident that occurred two days earlier with a girl, according to the criminal complaint the La Crosse Tribune cited.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an amended complaint filed Wednesday, Oct. 20, an investigation stemming from the first case led police to pursue at least two other accusations. One involved a girl who was interviewed by La Crosse police on Oct. 14. She told police that Poterucha abused her multiple times and exhibited lewd behavior in her presence. Two more charges were brought against him the next day.

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse placed Poterucha on administrative leave and made this statement to the Tribune following his arrest:

“Mayo Clinic Health System has been informed of the charges involving Dr. Poterucha. Mayo is cooperating with law enforcement, and information Mayo has at this time indicates the charges are not related to his care of patients,” the statement said. “Under the circumstances, Mayo has placed Dr. Poterucha on administrative leave as it conducts its own investigation into the situation.”

A pre-trial conference is set for Jan. 7 and a status conference is set for April 7.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSMAYO CLINICPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts