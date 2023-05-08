Mayo Clinic felt it had run out of options when it issued its threat, GOP leaders say

ROCHESTER — As far as threats go, they don’t come more stark, and for a back-room operator like Mayo Clinic, a bit unusual.

Rochester-area GOP legislators say Mayo Clinic may have felt it had no other option but to issue an 11th-hour threat to pull back on construction investments in the state over its opposition to two health care bills.

Pass the legislation and investments totaling potentially billions will be jeopardized, it warned.

The bills — the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act (KNABA) and a proposed Health Care Affordability Board — had passed out of both the House and Senate and were a step away from the governor’s desk.

While DFL leaders complained of being “blindsided” and of Mayo using ultimatums and ransom tactics, Mayo may have felt it was running out of options, GOP legislators say.

“It’s in the conference committee between the House and the Senate. There’s nothing to stop it from going to the governor for a signature,” said GOP Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, who has called on DFL legislative leaders to drop both “dangerous” provisions.

In an email sent out to Mayo employees Friday, May 5, 2022, the day after Mayo’s threat was publicly broadcast, Mayo Clinic CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia and Mayo’s chief administrative officer, Christina Zorn, explained the stakes as they saw it. Mayo’s ability and that of other Minnesota care providers to deliver the “best care possible,” they said, would be “greatly” restricted should the bills pass.

“In short, these bills render Mayo Clinic unable to fulfill its mission,” the email said.

The high stakes nature of the dispute was revealed both in Mayo’s response to these bills, threatening to cancel construction investments equal to four times the value of the $1.1 billion U.S. Bank Stadium and the language used.

Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary C. Turner said Mayo’s ultimatum showed the nonprofit’s “disregard for transparency with patients,” and prioritizing “corporate profit motives.”

Mayo isn’t exactly a stranger to making threats to influence the outcome of political debates. In 2013, then-Mayo CEO John Noseworthy warned that the nonprofit could take its dollars elsewhere if lawmakers weren’t willing to get behind Destination Medical Center, a $5.5 billion economic development. But Mayo’s latest threat was more bare-knuckle.

KNABA has been in the works for years, legislators say. The legislation would set up committees of direct care workers and management at Minnesota hospitals to set safe staffing levels. It became an achievable legislative goal this session when the DFL took control of St. Paul by winning the governor’s office and both legislative chambers.

Area legislators expressed optimism that a deal could be worked out between Mayo and DFL lawmakers. State Sen. Liz Boldon, a Rochester Democrat, said conversations between Mayo and the DFL’s chief authors of the nursing bill, Sen. Erin Murphy and Rep. Sandra Feist, “remain ongoing.” While she wasn’t privy to the details of the conversations, one possibility would be to “exempt” Mayo from one or both bills.

“I think it’s potentially OK for them to be exempt. Those are the conversations that they should be having,” Boldon said.

Nelson said Gov. Tim Walz’s remarks indicate a desire to work out a resolution to the dispute between Mayo and DFL legislative leaders before the session ends in two weeks.

Boldon, a first-term state senator who represents the district that includes Mayo, supports both bills. Nurses, she said, should have input on staffing levels since they are the ones doing the work.

“They have the best sense of what is needed. They are living it day in and day out,” Boldon said.

Boldon, a nurse, said the disagreement overshadows other elements of the bedside legislation that would benefit nurses, including tuition reimbursement and mental health support.

“It’s a package bill that’s really designed to support nurses that are very much needed,” Boldon said.

Boldon said there’s no question that Mayo delivers “the best care in the world.” But ensuring that nurses get the support they need to be able to “deliver that high quality care” should also be a priority.

But Nelson said Mayo’s threats should not be perceived as threats but as facts in terms of how its operations would be impacted. They will hobble Mayo as an institution, she said. Both bills — but specifically the bedside bill — “will totally destroy the world-class health care that we have come to expect here with Mayo Clinic in Rochester.”

Mayo argues that the bills would stifle its ability to innovate and take away decision-making from Mayo staff and hand it over to “government-mandated committees.”

“The bill imposes staffing models set by government-mandated committees that are both antiquated and burdensome,” Mayo leaders said in an email sent to employees. “The proposed bill provides less input from nurses into staffing than Mayo’s current model and limits the autonomy and flexibility needed by our staff to meet the unique needs of our patients.”

Rep. Duane Quam, a Byron Republican, noted that hospitals face a financially challenging environment. He said that the Minnesota Nurses Association, a big backer of the bedside bill, only represents about one-fifth of employed nurses in the state.

“At the core of it is that Mayo, for over a century, has been developing ways of providing medicine that most effectively utilizes the medical team for each patient,” Quam said. “And when you generalize, you take away all of those decades of experience.”

Quam said he also believes that Mayo felt it had run out of options when it issued its threat.

“I think they kept wishing for the best. But at some point, you look at the prognosis and initiate more aggressive treatment,” Quam said.

