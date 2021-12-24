Mayo Clinic five-year plan shows planned growth in Rochester

Mayo Clinic’s updated five-year plan includes a variety of potential new construction projects, along with those that have been in the works for years.

“With the changes that are occurring within the health care sector, there is no certainty that all of these potential projects will occur,” states the 142-page draft report, which was posted by Rochester’s Community Development department Thursday

The report is required every five years under city ordinances connected to the special districts created in Rochester’s core to support Mayo Clinic expansion.

While plans for potential vertical expansion of the Gonda, Jacobson, Harwick and Opus buildings remain on the list, emerging efforts connected to the Destination Medical Center initiative have been added since the 2016 version of the plan.

Potential projects include renovations to Discovery Square buildings to meet the needs of future tenants, as well as a new parking ramp to serve the site.

The plan also includes work related to the city’s planned bus rapid transit service, which is expected to include a Mayo Clinic parking ramp at the site of its current west parking lot and subway connections under city streets at the Saint Marys Hospital campus and Second and Sixth avenue locations.

Other potential projects added to the updated plan include:

Equipping the new 11-story Kellen Building, which is expected to open in late 2023.

Creating a new East Lot parking structure.

Working on the pedestrian subway at the Kahler and Ozmun buildings.

Changing plans for northern expansion of the clinic’s Archive Warehouse to build upward.

Altering the 201 building at the intersection of Second Street Southwest and First Avenue for mixed use.

Constructing a planned loading dock facility at the site of the former Days Inn, east of the Methodist Hospital campus.

Expanding the bed tower east of Nasseff Tower on the Saint Marys Hospital campus.

The report does not contain construction cost estimates on the projects, but when compared to past reports, it does highlight Mayo Clinic’s continued growth in Rochester.

While land owned in the special downtown districts has dropped slightly from 168.5 acres in 2006 to 156.3 acres at the start of 2021, the total clinic-owned acres in the city has grown from 479.5 to 528 during the same 15-year period.

The growth came with the addition of more than 10,000 employees since 2006.

Between 2016 and 2021, Mayo Clinic added 4,293, according to the updated plan.

The five-year plan will be reviewed by the Rochester City Council and the city’s planning and zoning commission with hearings for public comment. Dates have not been set for the hearings.