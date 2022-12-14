Mayo Clinic gears up for another two-day red kettle match

ROCHESTER — The Plummer Building will be lit in red Friday and Saturday to highlight Mayo Clinic’s plans to match Salvation Army kettle contributions.

Up to $50,000 in contributions to the Salvation Army’s red kettles throughout Olmsted County will be matched during the two-day period.

Mayo Clinic’s matching gifts began in 2017, and all donations to the kettles stay local to provide health care, housing, food, youth programs and other essential services in the community.

The Mayo Clinic match comes a little more than a week after Think Bank vowed to match all $20 bills dropped into the kettles throughout the county.

The Dec. 8 match resulted in $7,040 worth of $20 bill being donated, according to Rebecca Snapp, the Salvation Army’s director of community engagement.

She said Think Bank opted to donate the full $10,000 of its maximum match for the day, which boosted total donations to nearly $24,000.

As giving continues at the Salvation Army’s kettles, the organization continues to have room for more bell ringers. Potential volunteers can sign up by visiting registertoring.com .