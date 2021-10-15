SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Mayo Clinic Health Systems doctor in La Crosse charged with child sexual assault

Joseph Thomas Poterucha, 40, of La Crosse, made his first appearance in La Crosse Circuit Court on Friday, according to court documents. He is being held in La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

Joseph Thomas Poterucha.jpg
Joseph Thomas Poterucha
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
October 15, 2021 06:29 PM
LA CROSSE - A Mayo Clinic Health Systems doctor was arrested and charged Friday with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13.

Joseph Thomas Poterucha, 40, of La Crosse, made his first appearance in La Crosse Circuit Court on Friday, according to court documents. He is being held in La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, the La Crosse Tribune reported .

La Crosse Police were called about the incident on Thursday and were informed it had occurred Wednesday evening, according to the criminal complaint the La Crosse Tribune cited.

The girl told police Poterucha approached her and touched her inappropriately. The Tribune reports more charges may be imminent.

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, in a statement Friday to the Tribune, said Poterucha has been placed on administrative leave.

“Mayo Clinic Health System has been informed of the charges involving Dr. Poterucha. Mayo is cooperating with law enforcement, and information Mayo has at this time indicates the charges are not related to his care of patients,” the statement said. “Under the circumstances, Mayo has placed Dr. Poterucha on administrative leave as it conducts its own investigation into the situation.”

